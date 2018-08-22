Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Mens Night results

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night Results from Fourman Scramble:
First Place with a score of 32 – Bill Jacques, Tim Denis, Cec Morton and Doug McCorquodale;
Second Place with score of 33 – Scott Mitchell, Gerry Little, Kyle Rezansoff, Paul Bastarache.
Long Drive – Ed Buelow;
Closest To Pin – John McDonald;
Longest Putt – John McDonald;
Birdie Pot won by Scott Mitchell on #4.
Fun was had by all, please get together a team for next week’s fun format. Plus, for all the Women, please join us on Thursday’s (Aug. 23-Sept. 27) for Thursday Night Golf Party! Call 250-949-8918 for more information and to sign up.
– submitted article