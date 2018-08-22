TARA RODEN PHOTOS Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night was packed once again with teams vying to win the fourman scramble.

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Mens Night results

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night Results Fourman Scramble.

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night Results from Fourman Scramble:

First Place with a score of 32 – Bill Jacques, Tim Denis, Cec Morton and Doug McCorquodale;

Second Place with score of 33 – Scott Mitchell, Gerry Little, Kyle Rezansoff, Paul Bastarache.

Long Drive – Ed Buelow;

Closest To Pin – John McDonald;

Longest Putt – John McDonald;

Birdie Pot won by Scott Mitchell on #4.

Fun was had by all, please get together a team for next week’s fun format. Plus, for all the Women, please join us on Thursday’s (Aug. 23-Sept. 27) for Thursday Night Golf Party! Call 250-949-8918 for more information and to sign up.

– submitted article

 

