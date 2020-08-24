Seven Hills Golf & Country Club crowns 2020 club champion

Dale Dorward won the 2020 club championship tournament at the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club’s, defeating former champ Brayden Demoe in head to head action. (Seven Hills photo)

It all came down to a huge putt for birdie.

After battling through the 16-person bracket to make it to the final, Dale Dorward and the defending champion Brayden Demoe teed off against each other in a classic battle of skill, technique and mental fortitude.

Dorward ended up claiming the club championship after snaking a long birdie putt on hole eight. Demoe needed to sink his putt to extend the match, but came up just shy of the hole.

According to the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club’s social media page, Dorward has been waiting a while to hold up the plaque, so don’t be surprised if you see it on the front counter at Macandales in the future!

Congrats to Dorward and to Deano Davis who was the B side winner.

