Dale Dorward won the 2020 club championship tournament at the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club’s, defeating former champ Brayden Demoe in head to head action. (Seven Hills photo)

Seven Hills Golf & Country Club crowns 2020 club champion

It all came down to a huge putt for birdie.

After battling through the 16-person bracket to make it to the final, Dale Dorward and the defending champion Brayden Demoe teed off against each other in a classic battle of skill, technique and mental fortitude.

Dorward ended up claiming the club championship after snaking a long birdie putt on hole eight. Demoe needed to sink his putt to extend the match, but came up just shy of the hole.

According to the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club’s social media page, Dorward has been waiting a while to hold up the plaque, so don’t be surprised if you see it on the front counter at Macandales in the future!

Congrats to Dorward and to Deano Davis who was the B side winner.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

GolfLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Just Posted

Seven Hills Golf & Country Club crowns 2020 club champion

It all came down to a huge putt for birdie. After battling… Continue reading

Sign up now for virtual Terry Fox Run

There’s no entry fee this year, all you have to do is register online.

Volunteers to help clean waterways and improve fish habitat in Zeballos

The clean-up is organized by the village of Zeballos and Nootka Sound Watershed Society

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Trash is the last resort for Mount Waddington’s garbage men

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is life at the 7 Mile Landfill

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at… Continue reading

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

Most Read