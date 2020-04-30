The welcome sign outside of the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Seven Hills’ nine hole golf course remains open amidst COVID-19

‘The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise’

The Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s nine hole course continues to stay open amidst the pandemic.

“We support the recommendations from Public Health, and the WHO regarding social distancing to help flatten the curve of growth of COVID-19,” stated a news release on the golf club’s social media page. “The safety of our staff, members and guests are our top priority.”

The release added that during this time, the golf club will be “unable to offer club rentals and driving range baskets in order to keep touch-points to a minimum.”

On the positive side, there will hopefully be news of the driving range opening soon.

“The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise,” noted the release. “We have introduced ‘raised cups’ and also removed all rakes and ball washers from the course. We ask you to continue to use the same precautions while playing to help keep everyone safe.”

Some rules listed for playing the course:

Refrain from touching the flagstick;

Stay at least 2 meters away from playing partners;

Use a ‘Gimmie’ range;

Do not shake hands before or after round; and

Only ride in a cart with someone you live with.

“The clubhouse will be open for washroom access ONLY,” added the release. “We will continue to clean these facilities frequently… Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

To check-in or purchase memberships and green fees, please use the window to the left of the clubhouse where they will be happy to assist you from 10am-6pm. Outside hours of operation please send an e-transfer to sevenhills@live.ca. During this time please avoid the use of cash.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau: Discussions ongoing with CFL as league seeks government assistance

Just Posted

Seven Hills’ nine hole golf course remains open amidst COVID-19

‘The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise’

Quatsino looks to celebrate 125th anniversary with temporary display at museum

Temporary display will remember those who contributed in the making of the unique community.

Saturday morning structure fire breaks out at Beaver Harbour Trailer Park

The fire started roughly around 7:52 a.m.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Photo editing

‘Many years ago I went through all my family photos and scanned them to digital’

Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Most Read