Sign up now to play for the Port Hardy Hawks this season

Port Hardy Minor Hockey Association is preparing for the 2021/2022 minor hockey season! We will be welcoming parents, players and fans back to the arena under the viaSport Return to Sport Stage 4 plan, which includes regular practice, game play and spectators! Our season is expected to begin on time in mid-September.

Registration for the 2021-2022 hockey season is open July 25, 2021, to Aug. 22, 2021, for all hockey players for all age divisions. Registration packages can be picked up and dropped off at two convenient locations: Don Cruikshank Arena and Redden Net. Registration is on a first come-first served basis until teams are filled. Team placement cannot be guaranteed if player registration is received after Aug. 22, 2021.

Port Hardy Minor Hockey will also be taking in person registration on Aug. 15, 2021, at the Don Cruikshank Arena from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Any questions about the upcoming season and registration can be sent to porthardyminorhockey@gmail.com

