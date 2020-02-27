Jessa Tomasi, Ella Fjeld, Sophie Tynjala, Torianne Payne, Rayah Dustin, Danielle Barnes, Myra Webber, Teagan Fraser, and Taylor McAstocker stopped practicing for the ice carnival to take a group photo. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

‘Spacecapades’ Ice Carnival is coming to the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

‘Spacecapades’ will feature 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show.

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club’s biannual ice carnival is making its triumphant return to the Chilton Regional Arena March 6-7.

“We only put on an ice show every second year because of the amount of work it takes to do this,” said figure skating coach Elizabeth Kines, “and our girls have been working really hard to put on a great show.”

She noted the theme this year for the ice carnival is ‘Spacecapades,’ “which was chosen by our lovely ex-skater Hanna-Ray Rosback — she loves to do our carnivals. She’s the person behind our theme, the picking of our music, and she’s done some costume designs — we’re very fortunate to have her creative juices running.”

When asked if Rosback will be coming back to perform another figure skating solo like she did two years ago, Kines laughed and said she won’t be able to make it, as she’s very busy at the moment with her career in Nanaimo.

Kines then pointed out that one of her figure skaters, Danielle Barnes, from Alert Bay, has recently achieved her gold medal status in skills from Skate Canada. “It takes about ten years of work to be able to get to that level, she’s a great skater.”

As for Sophie Tynjala, 16, who comes over from Sointula to train in the art of figure skating, she said she loves the sport. “I started three years ago when I was in Grade Eight, and I’ve caught up to all the girls who have been skating their whole lives, so I’m pretty happy about that.”

This will be Tynjala’s second time performing at the ice carnival, but noted she will be performing her first-ever solo this time. “I’m more excited than nervous, it’s great getting to do a solo for my last carnival.”

‘Spacecapades’ will feature 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show.

Tickets are currently on sale at Timberland Sports in Port McNeill and can also be purchased at the door. The shows start at 7:00 p.m.

