The Chilton Regional Arena was taken over by the Port McNeill Figure Skating Club’s 41st anniversary ice carnival “Spacecapades” on Friday and Saturday night, March 6-7.

Every two years, the figure skating club puts on an ice carnival, with this year’s show featuring 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show. Roughly 40 skaters participated in this year’s ice carnival.

