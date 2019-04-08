Fans yell for free T-shirts in Maple Leaf Square in front of the Air Canada Centre in Toronto ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ home opener against the New York Rangers on Saturday, October 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Sports fans can soon legally throw a tailgate party in Ontario

Ontario sports fans will soon be able to tailgate before a game

Sports fans in Ontario will soon be able to have a drink and tailgate before a game.

The government will announce in its budget this week that it will legalize the practice often seen in parking lots at sporting events in the United States.

READ MORE: Canada can expect election meddling, but not on scale seen in U.S., spies warn

Premier Doug Ford’s executive director of strategic communications tweeted that the change means the government is treating adults like adults.

Tailgating parties will be made possible by amending a regulation that sets out the terms for special occasion liquor permits.

Any parking lot or venue within a reasonable distance from a major sports complex, such as Toronto’s Rogers Centre or Scotiabank Arena, would be able to apply for the permit.

Permit holders would also be able to sell alcohol on their property.

READ MORE: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

The news comes after thousands of teachers and supporters descended on the legislature over the weekend to protest education changes, including larger high school class sizes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hockey coach to get kidney after peewee team’s video search

Just Posted

Fog Zone no longer needed says Coastal Fire Centre

The Coastal Fire Centre will work with partners to ensure a smooth transition into the new process.

Concerns raised at District of Port Hardy’s public hearing over potential RV Park by the Airport Inn

Three Port Hardy councillors were on hand to field questions and comments from the public.

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

The RCMP declared Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

Hospital funding system called into question at North Island forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Most Read