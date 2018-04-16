Sunshine for Seven Hills Golf and Country Club AGM tournament

There was a five way tie for first place, so each team had a representative compete in a chip off.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Seven Hills Golf and Country Club held its AGM tournament on Sunday, April 15.

The Seven Hills Golf and Country Club held its annual AGM tournament on Sunday, April 15. 50 golfers came out to play on 11 different teams. The tournament was best ball format, with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

Team Pacificus representative Doug Mc Corquodale was able out manoeuver the reps from the other teams.

Team Pacificus were awarded Stanfields, which will be dyed green and embroidered.

The dinner and AGM meeting was held after the tournament.

– Gazette staff