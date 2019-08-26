Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy Sept. 15 at Carrot Park

“I would be delighted if the District of Port Hardy will permit us to host our event at Carrot Park”

Port Hardy’s annual Terry Fox Run will be held at Carrot Park on Sept. 15.

Janet Dorward, who stepped forward to organize the run this year, wrote a letter to council requesting the use of Carrot Park for the annual event.

“I would be delighted if the District of Port Hardy will permit us to host our event at Carrot Park as well as on its roads and sidewalks, from 9:00 am to noon on Sunday, September 15, 2019,” she said, adding this year the run will have “both a 1km and a 5km route option available.”

Dorward stated she wants to invite the mayor, council, “and all the employees of the District of Port Hardy to register a team… We hope to welcome the District of Port Hardy to the Terry Fox family of supporters soon!”

Port Hardy council approved her request for use of the park on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Terry Fox Run welcomes participants of all ages and abilities who are determined in the fight against cancer. There is no cost to register, though a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation is encouraged. Everyone is welcome!

The Terry Fox Run is an annual non-competitive charity event held in numerous regions around the world in commemoration of Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox, and his Marathon of Hope, and to raise money for cancer research.

The event was founded in 1981 by Isadore Sharp, who had contacted Terry in hospital by telegram and expressed his wishes to hold an annual run in Terry’s name to raise funds for cancer research. Sharp had lost his son to cancer in 1979. The event is held every year on the second Sunday following Labour Day. Since its inception, it has raised via the ‘Terry Fox Foundation’ over $750 million (CAD).

The run is informal which means that the distance often varies, usually between 5 and 15 kilometres; participation is considered to be more important than completing the set distance. There are also runs set up by schools of every level, often with shorter distances than the “official” ones.

The Terry Fox Run has no corporate sponsorship, in accordance with Terry Fox’s original wishes of not seeking fame or fortune from his endeavour.

During his cross-Canada run, he rejected every endorsement he was offered (including from multinational corporations such as McDonald’s), as he felt that it would detract from his goal of creating public awareness.

The Terry Fox Runs have no advertisements on any race related materials (such as T-shirts, banners, etc.).