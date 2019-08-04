Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy

Contact Janet Dorward at jdorward@telus.net or at 250-949-1080 to register your team today

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

On Sunday, September 15, the Terry Fox Run will be returning to the Port Hardy Secondary School track.

Run organizer Janet Dorward stated via press release she is looking to welcome teams “formed from friends, families, and local businesses who are determined in the fight against cancer” to participate in the 39th annual Terry Fox Run for cancer research.

The Terry Fox Run is an event that embodies our national values and patriotic spirit. It’s a fun (and easy) way to make a positive contribution — there is no minimum number of individuals expected to form a team, nor a minimum contribution expected to participate in the run.

Everyone is welcome.

Contact Dorward at jdorward@telus.net or at 250-949-1080 to register your team today.

Also check out www.terryfox.org for more information about the Terry Fox Run.

