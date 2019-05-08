TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Port McNeill Rotary Trail was taken over by athletes for the third annual Rugged and Wild Race on Saturday, May 4.

Third annual Rugged and Wild Race takes over Rotary Trail in Port McNeill

The third annual Rugged and Wild Race was held Saturday morning at the Rotary Trail in Port Hardy.

With roughly 100 people signing up to compete to see who would get their names on the plaque this year, it was anyone’s guess who would end up the big winners (results were not available as of press time).

The race also featured hotdogs grilled by Steve Lacasse and Craig Murray, various booths selling items and trinkets, the Literacy Bus was parked for children, and the Royal Canadian Legion graciously donated the use of their bathrooms.

Port McNeill Rotarian Trudy Lacasse stated that the service group is really enthusiastic about phase three being finished, and they will eventually be starting phase four (municipal airport to Hyde creek Esso) which will connect Port McNeill with Hyde Creek.

