Tier 3 U18 BC Championship minor hockey tournament coming to Port Hardy

The Tier 3 U18 BC Championship will start on Saturday, March 19, and will run for five days

The U18 North Island Eagles won the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Tier 2 league banner with a 8-3-1 record this season, scoring 61 goals for and allowing only 38 goals against. Port Hardy is hosting the Tier 3 U18 BC Championships this March. (Photo supplied)

The Tier 3 U18 BC Championship rep minor hockey tournament is coming to the North Island.

The District of Port Hardy was chosen this season to host the annual tournament, and Cyndy Grant and Jackie Hunt are the local co-chairs of the committee currently in the midst of organizing it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a bit touch and go as to whether minor hockey tournaments would even be allowed to be held, but the new public health orders that were announced on Feb. 1 confirmed they would be.

“Unfortunately, we are not allowed to hold a player’s banquet this year, but we’ve still got a number of really cool ideas that will allow us to show some North Island hospitality to the teams that are coming,” said Grant in an interview with the Gazette on what’s being planned for the tournament.

She added that with the current public health orders in place, the tournament will be restricted to only allowing 250 people into the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

“It’s not the 600 people capacity we had a couple years ago, but there’s always a chance the public health orders might change to allow for more capacity.”

Grant said they are looking at various ways to livestream the tournament online, and that the committee wants to say thank you to the District of Port Hardy for all the support, as well as the Port Hardy Lions Club for its help with renting the Civic Centre.

The Tier 3 U18 BC Championship will start on Saturday, March 19, and will run for five days with 10 teams from all over the province (and the Yukon) competing against each other to see who comes out on top as the best Tier 3 minor hockey team around.

The U18 North Island Eagles will be playing evening games on March 19, 20, and 21.

If you want to purchase cash draw tickets or are interested in being a business sponsor, please contact:

Port Alice – Natalie Stewart 250-209-2454;

Port McNeill – Sonya Strang 250-956-2933; or

Port Hardy – Sabrina Dent, Brinboys@telus.net.

If anyone wants to volunteer to help ensure the tournament runs smoothly, contact Strang at 250-956-2933.

