Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Ticket resellers’ are cashing in on the Toronto Raptors making history.

The Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance tonight. On Monday, tickets sold out on Ticketmaster in 30 minutes. Many fans are opting to buy from a reseller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 1 standing room ticket on StubHub is going for $540. Nosebleed seats are up to $1,200, and some courtside seats are as high as $60,487.

Some fans have taken extreme measures to make sure they witness the event. Others are showing their support by getting free Raptors ink from a local tattoo shop. Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is 9 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

READ MORE: Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA finals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep
Next story
Logger Sports celebrates 10th anniversary at Port McNeill waterfront on Saturday

Just Posted

Barb Cranmer—T’ɬakwagilogwa ‘Copper Woman’: Remembering a cultural leader

Barb was a proud bak̓wam, a member of the ‘Namgis Nation of the Kwakwaka’wakw.

Logger Sports celebrates 10th anniversary at Port McNeill waterfront on Saturday

The show will feature contenders from all across the country who will be trying their best to win.

Local Indigenous woman to represent region in week-long Hope Forum in Winnipeg

“This is an exciting opportunity to be trained as an Ambassador of Hope”

Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament honours former club president at Seven Hills

Petrie was previously president of the golf club for 10 years.

Mowi issues release on ASC multi-site certification

“I am proud of our salmon farmers and certification team for this achievement”

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Most Read