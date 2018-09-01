Tri Port Dragon Boat Society meets with Port McNeill council to discuss storage shed space

“This is at no cost to the town, we will arrange for our own structure move”

The Tri Port Dragon Boat Society has picked out a spot for their 80 square foot storage shed, but will the Town of Port McNeill allow them to have it?

The society’s storage shed was previously kept under an agreement at 1547 Beach Drive, but the time on the property expired at the end of August, so the society recently met with Port McNeill council to discuss options on where to move the storage shed.

Pat Bremner, the society’s equipment manager and dragon boat coach, gave a powerpoint presentation to council where she stated, “When we first started this, I was asking for an actual parking space … Well, we have come up with a proposal where we don’t need a parking spot, we just need a few feet of a parking spot.”

Bremner then showed council a photo of the 14 foot long, 10 foot wide area they would like to move the storage shed to.

She said they would need to lay down rock in the space, and asked the town to move the log thats currently resting in the area.

“If it were to be in this area, did you measure how far it is from the power lines?” asked Mayor Shirley Ackland.

“Yes, it’s about six feet from the power lines,” stated Bremner, who then noted they aren’t actually power lines, but guidelines. “That’s why we would need the extra feet at the front so that we are totally away from that area.”

Bremner added they would need the town to temporarily remove the sign that’s located there and to cordon off the area for two days to bring in a gravel truck and to move the shed in.

“This is at no cost to the town, we will arrange for our own structure move,” added Bremner, who then spoke of the society’s history and numerous accomplishments, noting they have 40-50 paddlers who are dedicated to the sport and feel like they are definitely an asset to the harbour.

Ackland thanked Bremner for her presentation, before telling the society that they need to be careful with what they post on Facebook, as she saw numerous comments posted online that were hurtful towards the town and not accurate. “We’ve been very supportive (of the society), I just want to caution people — it’s really not helpful to go out on Facebook and start a campaign of negativity. We have always been approachable … Ask the staff around here, you can pretty much find me here every day of the week, and if you want to talk to me, I’ve been in the phonebook for 40 years. If you’ve got a problem, come and talk to us … Please don’t get on Facebook and start a campaign about what we’re not doing when you don’t have all the information.”

Bremner apologized, noting the town does support the society by waiving moorage fees and providing the society with a safe storage place during the season on the dock.

Council agreed to have the Public Works Foreman, Julian Allen, inspect the space the society wants and then report back to them with his thoughts on it.