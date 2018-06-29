Tri-Port Female Minor Hockey Coordinator named VIAHA Volunteer of the Year

Lisa Brown spoke in-depth with the Gazette about the award and what it means to her.

Lisa Brown, the Tri-Port’s Female Minor Hockey Coordinator, was named Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s (VIAHA) Volunteer of the Year at their awards ceremony this year.

Tyson Whitney: How does it feel to be recognized as volunteer of the year and how long have you been working with VIAHA and Tri-Port minor hockey?

Lisa Brown: I am very excited by the recognition as it acknowledges that having a female hockey program is important, which is everything we’ve been working towards. I first became certified as a hockey coach for the Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association in October 2000. So for over 17 years. Before starting the Intro Girls hockey program in 2012, I spent a number of years coaching co-ed hockey with the Port McNeill Minor Hockey Club.

Tyson Whitney: What are you most proud of accomplishing for female minor hockey?

Lisa Brown: I’m most proud of the girls themselves. They constantly amaze me. From the intros to the midgets, it is their sense of team and love of hockey that make me the most proud. It is exciting to be a part of this.

Tyson Whitney: What does it take to be a successful volunteer for VIAHA (amount of hours put in, sacrificing family time)?

Lisa Brown: It took a fair bit of time as the female coordinator, but I’d like to encourage everyone that you don’t need to sacrifice to become a volunteer. The saying that “many hands make light work” couldn’t apply more. Also the saying “it is what we make it.” Our Wild families have bought into this, and everyone helps out. From tying skates to running a tournament, everyone does their part. From my perspective, this is success.

Tyson Whitney: What’s the best, most rewarding part of being a volunteer for minor hockey?

Lisa Brown: The most rewarding part is simply seeing the girls happiness when they play. At times, this happiness comes from winning big games, but more often it comes from a strong sense of team, and feeling valued. This is both rewarding and humbling as a coach. But in the end, it’s everything.

Tyson Whitney: Any upcoming events you would like to promote (Esso Fun Day, All Stars camp)?

Lisa Brown: The Wild female hockey program will be hosting an Esso Fun Day on July 28th in Port McNeill, which provides new players with an opportunity to try hockey. The event is free, and includes a BBQ lunch, with participants also receiving a free hockey jersey.

We are also hosting a Future Stars Girls Ice Hockey Camp, August 24th & 25th in Port McNeill, which provides a development opportunity for our young players, with an opportunity to learn from Olympic Medalist, Brianne Jenner. http://www.futurestarscamps.ca/olympian-sport-camps/olympian-girls-ice-hockey-camp3.php

We are also hoping to run a Peewee Wild team this season, in addition to the Intro Wild and Midget Wild teams. Early registration deadline for the Wild female hockey program is July 15th. For more information, families are welcome to contact me (250-230-0538) or visit our facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TriPortWild/