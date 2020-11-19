Tri-Port house league hockey weekend results

It was another action packed weekend of exciting house league minor hockey games last weekend.

The Iniatiation teams played their first game of the season and then the novice age group played another fun game after that, before the U11 (atom) Port Hardy and Port McNeill teams hit the ice and squared off in what turned out to be a very close and thrilling battle.

Port Hardy ended up winning 9-8 with goals coming from Jaxson McLaughlin (x3), Marcus Russell (x5), and Scarlett Tanaka.

Port McNeill’s goal scorers were Rylin Minihan (x3) and Curtis Adams (x5).

After that, the U15 (bantam) teams hit the ice for another exciting showdown, with the Port Hardy Hawks earning a blowout 12-5 victory over Port McNeill thanks to goals scored by Mitchell Stead, Ethan Nelson (x2), Ryler Smith, Zander McMillan, Kreston Wilson (x2), Ryan Walkus (x2), James Dawson, and Dawson Lamothe (x2).

Port McNeill’s five goals were scored courtesy of #3, who was unnacounted for on the scoresheet.

