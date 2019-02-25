Tri-Port Midget Wild finish league play with heads held high

The Wild finished in second place and still have playoffs and a tournament in Kelowna left to play.

AARON MILLER PHOTO The Tri-Port Midget Wild’s 2018-2019 season ended this weekend in Cowichan Valley with a two-game series against the Capitals.

The Tri-Port Midget Wild finished off their 2018-2019 season with a tie and a loss to a very tough Cowichan Valley Capitals team.

The Wild first played the Capitals down island on Feb. 23, where they ended up tying 2-2 after three periods of play (goals were scored by Taylor Spafford and Jessica Wadhams, with an assist going to captain Taylor Ranger).

The Wild rematched the Capitals the next day, this time falling 4-1 with the lone goal scored by Kaitlyn Wilson. Head coach Mike Bell noted the team gave a “Great effort (in the) first game back and forth. (In the) second game there was a couple bad bounces (that) didn’t go our way.”

