SUBMITTED PHOTO The Tri-Port Midget Wild won gold at their final tournament of the year in Kelowna!

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish season with gold medal performance

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls.

The Tri-Port Midget Wild finished their season on a high note, travelling all the way to Kelowna to compete in a tournament filled with tough all-female teams.

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls though, as they cut through them one after the other on a quest for gold medals.

In the first round the Wild drew a team from William’s Lake, and it turned out to be a close game with little scoring.

The Wild would net a goal early on in the first period at 15:07 thanks to captain Taylor Ranger, and William’s Lake would answer back at 6:16 to tie it 1-1.

Mandy Foldy would eventually score with 1:02 left to claim the lead, and that was how the game ended.

With the win in hand, the Wild moved on to their second game of the tournament against a team from Salmon Arm, and this one was pure intensity from the first drop of the puck.

Neither team would be able to score up until the third period, when the Wild unleashed three straight goals courtesy of Jessica Wadhams and Madison Van Will (x2) to skate away with a 3-0 shutout win.

Next up for the Wild was a game against North West District, where the winning team would move on to play for the gold medals.

This game saw very little scoring, with the only goal coming in the first period from Noel at 6:14, and Wild goaltender Avary Miller earning her second shutout of the tournament.

With the gold medals on the line, the Wild faced off against rivals Cowichan Valley, and this game was no different than any of their other games this season.

In what was a competitive back and forth battle, the Wild managed to hold on to a 2-1 lead (both goals coming courtesy of Kaitlyn Wilson and Van Will in the second), to lay claim to the gold medals.

Not bad for a team that showed up to play with only nine skaters and a goaltender.

