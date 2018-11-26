VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Sniper Bree-Anna Henderson (#10) scored all four goals for the Tri-Port Midget Wild, carrying them offensively to a gritty 4-3 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

After a tough start to the season, the Tri-Port Midget Wild have turned things around in a big way with three straight wins.

The Wild played a two-game series on the road against the Juan De Fuca Grizzlies Nov. 17-18, and they came away with a very close 2-1 win and then a 4-0 victory in the rematch. Goals were scored by captain Taylor Ranger, Bree-Anna Henderson, Taylor Spafford, Laci MacGregor, Mandy Foldy, and Madison Van Will.

The Wild then found themselves with a home game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, which turned out to be one of the most action packed games of the season so far.

The Wild got out to an early lead thanks to Henderson scoring off a scramble in front of the net at 14:01.

Henderson would score again at 10:05, this time off of a huge slapshot from the point. She would continue to bring the heat offensively after that, scoring with a bullet of a shot at 14:43 of the second period off a beautiful breakaway pass from Ranger, giving the Wild a big 3-0 lead.

The Capitals would fight back at that point, scoring at 3:01, and then again at 15:31 of the third period to make it 3-2. Henderson would again find the back of the net in the third period, this time flipping the puck in from the side of the net with 5:43 left on the clock, giving her a four goal performance on the day.

The Capitals would score again less than a minute later to make it 4-3, but the Wild’s goaltender Avary Miller would shut the door from that point on, putting the team on her back and stopping every shot the Capitals managed to put on net until the final buzzer went.

After the game, Henderson said she felt she played “pretty good” but laughed that she still needs to get into better shape so she can skate faster and for longer shifts.

She added she’s excited to play the rest of the season, but is mostly looking forward to an upcoming rematch with the Oceanside Ice Breakers, who defeated the Wild at the start of the season.

Wild coach Mike Bell pointed out he was really happy with how the team performed. “They played a solid game, they cleared the puck out of our end like I asked them to, and they had their opportunities … the whole team in general played really well today.”

Bell noted the newer players this year have really improved so far this season, “and they’ve fit in quite well.”

The Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season, and they also won gold at their first tournament this year.