Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.

Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.

Tri-Port Minor Hockey issues warning over abusive behaviour towards volunteers

Organization says there is no excuse for taking frustrations out on volunteers

Tri-Port Minor Hockey has made it clear this season it is not going to be putting up with any abuse of volunteers, coaches, managers or officials over COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine passports.

ViaSport has directed that if there are over 50 spectators at a hockey event, vaccine passports must be checked. On Oct. 8, the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association voted to implement a further requirement that all volunteers must be double vaccinated by Nov. 22.

With the start of the minor hockey season currently underway, Port Hardy Minor Hockey president Nicki Ranger posted on social media that she has been disappointed to see several people showing up to the rink and being argumentative and not wanting to follow the vaccine passport rules.

“Simply put: If you are not prepared to wear a mask, and show your vaccine passport when asked, please do not attend.”

“Tri-Port Minor Hockey will uphold these requirements to ensure that our youth are able to play hockey and enjoy a season with a proper game schedule and the closest to ‘normal’ play possible,” the organization said in a statement. “This will mean that some parents are not able to be in attendance due to an inability to receive their vaccinations or by personal choice. While these choices will be respected, we will be unable to bend any rules unless a medical exemption is able to be obtained.”

The organization added any abuse directed towards volunteers, coaches, managers or officials will not be tolerated.

“Any abuse of volunteers will result in a one month ban from both local arenas for the first offence, followed by a full ban [for the entire season] of both arenas for a second offence. We cannot run these youth sports without volunteers stepping up to make it possible, and there is no excuse to take frustrations out on these people.”

Ranger posted on social media she wants everyone to work together to “be the best supporters and fans of our teams! We are all here to support our players on the ice!”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyvaccines

Previous story
General manager Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks ready for arrival in B.C.
Next story
Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

Just Posted

Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.
Tri-Port Minor Hockey issues warning over abusive behaviour towards volunteers

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Vancouver Island Hospital Foundation at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

The Krystle Dos Santos group is playing the Civic Centre on the night of Oct. 29. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with a new musical act at the end of the month

Email your thoughts on this opinion piece to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
OPINION: Public schools need to reduce classroom sizes