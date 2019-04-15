TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Tri-Port Wild organization handed out their 2018-2019 awards at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on April 10.

Tri-Port Wild hand out year-end awards

The Tri-Port Wild had three all female teams playing minor hockey this year.

The Tri-Port Wild female hockey program held its award ceremony this year at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.

Awards are as follows:

Volunteer of the Year (aka Coach of the Year) – Mike Bell; Mike was also selected by BC Hockey for the 2019 Fred Heslop Award.

Special Presentation – Port Hardy Wild women’s hockey team and Port McNeill Downpour women’s hockey team both stepped up to sponsor the Tri-Port Wild female hockey program.

The donations will be set aside to help local families with travel costs to hockey tournaments.

Fearless Award – Brooke Mercer for regularly attending practices with the older midget girls and also due to her commitment to being a referee.

Tri-Port Intro Girls:

Rylan Allen – Rookie to rockstar;

Tessa Russell – Most improved;

Elenah Hunchuk – Nose for the net;

Scarlett Tanaka – She’s got game;

Megan Patterson – Dynamic defence;

Hannah Lefebvre – Team spirit;

Emily McGill – Heart and hustle;

Brooke Hobson – Love of the net;

MJ Lawler – The digger;

Skyler Mintz – All around player;

Sophia Von Schilling – Sensational skater;

Liv Humphrey – Love of the game;

Kaitlyn Wenman – The flash;

Neeva Altmiks – Sweet and scrappy.

Peewee Wild:

Haleah Rinks – Top shot;

Emma Clair – Grinder;

Emily Henschke – Heart;

Keona Olney – Heads up player;

Emma Walkus – Awesome attitude;

Jerzie Cheetham – Dynamite defender;

Hannah Hunt – Awesome attitude;

Sydney Greer – MVP;

Adysen Verbrugge – Top scorer;

Lily Jorgensen – Power forward;

Akira Isaac – Leader;

Paige Greer – Rookie of the year;

Kiara Miller – Fearless;

Chelsie Russell – Fearless;

Mecca Humphrey – Most consistent.

Midget Wild:

Mandy Foldy – The enforcer;

Madison Van Will – The rocket;

Chloe Noel – The inspiration;

Sonja Walkus – The battler;

Taylor Ranger – The agitator;

Taylor Spafford – The communicator;

Kaitlyn Wilson – The shadow;

Laci McGregor – The target;

Jessica Wadhams – The dangler;

Merrick Browne – The passer;

Kylie Puglas-Wilson – The traveller;

Bree-Anna Henderson – Mother hen;

Mackenzie Murgatroyd – The energizer;

Serena Foldy – The tracker.

Esso Medallions:

Mecca Humphrey – Most dedicated;

Adysen Verbrugge – Most sportsmanlike;

Kiara Miller – Most improved;

Laci McGregor – Most improved;

Kaitlyn Wilson – Most sportsmanlike;

Jessica Wadhams – Most dedicated.

Wild medals:

Emily Henschke – Digger;

Emma Clair – MVP;

Sydney Greer – Team spirit;

Chloe Noel – Team spirit;

Taylor Ranger – Digger;

Madison Van Will – MVP;

Mandy Foldy – MVP.

Most Read