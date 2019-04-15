Tri-Port Wild hand out year-end awards

The Tri-Port Wild female hockey program held its award ceremony this year at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.
Awards are as follows:
Volunteer of the Year (aka Coach of the Year) – Mike Bell; Mike was also selected by BC Hockey for the 2019 Fred Heslop Award.
Special Presentation – Port Hardy Wild women’s hockey team and Port McNeill Downpour women’s hockey team both stepped up to sponsor the Tri-Port Wild female hockey program.
The donations will be set aside to help local families with travel costs to hockey tournaments.
Fearless Award – Brooke Mercer for regularly attending practices with the older midget girls and also due to her commitment to being a referee.
Tri-Port Intro Girls:
Rylan Allen – Rookie to rockstar;
Tessa Russell – Most improved;
Elenah Hunchuk – Nose for the net;
Scarlett Tanaka – She’s got game;
Megan Patterson – Dynamic defence;
Hannah Lefebvre – Team spirit;
Emily McGill – Heart and hustle;
Brooke Hobson – Love of the net;
MJ Lawler – The digger;
Skyler Mintz – All around player;
Sophia Von Schilling – Sensational skater;
Liv Humphrey – Love of the game;
Kaitlyn Wenman – The flash;
Neeva Altmiks – Sweet and scrappy.
Peewee Wild:
Haleah Rinks – Top shot;
Emma Clair – Grinder;
Emily Henschke – Heart;
Keona Olney – Heads up player;
Emma Walkus – Awesome attitude;
Jerzie Cheetham – Dynamite defender;
Hannah Hunt – Awesome attitude;
Sydney Greer – MVP;
Adysen Verbrugge – Top scorer;
Lily Jorgensen – Power forward;
Akira Isaac – Leader;
Paige Greer – Rookie of the year;
Kiara Miller – Fearless;
Chelsie Russell – Fearless;
Mecca Humphrey – Most consistent.
Midget Wild:
Mandy Foldy – The enforcer;
Madison Van Will – The rocket;
Chloe Noel – The inspiration;
Sonja Walkus – The battler;
Taylor Ranger – The agitator;
Taylor Spafford – The communicator;
Kaitlyn Wilson – The shadow;
Laci McGregor – The target;
Jessica Wadhams – The dangler;
Merrick Browne – The passer;
Kylie Puglas-Wilson – The traveller;
Bree-Anna Henderson – Mother hen;
Mackenzie Murgatroyd – The energizer;
Serena Foldy – The tracker.
Esso Medallions:
Mecca Humphrey – Most dedicated;
Adysen Verbrugge – Most sportsmanlike;
Kiara Miller – Most improved;
Laci McGregor – Most improved;
Kaitlyn Wilson – Most sportsmanlike;
Jessica Wadhams – Most dedicated.
Wild medals:
Emily Henschke – Digger;
Emma Clair – MVP;
Sydney Greer – Team spirit;
Chloe Noel – Team spirit;
Taylor Ranger – Digger;
Madison Van Will – MVP;
Mandy Foldy – MVP.
@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter