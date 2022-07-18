Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trial begins for Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, former Canuck charged with sexual assault

Charge tied to a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017

The trial for a former Canucks forward accused of sexual assault has begun in Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen was in B.C. Supreme Court as Justice Catherine Wedge gave instructions to the 12-member jury on Monday.

Virtanen, a 25-year-old native of Abbotsford, B.C., was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks.

Vancouver police launched the investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave the same month and his contract was bought out in June 2021.

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL and is not in custody.

—The Canadian Press

Crimesexual assaultvancouver canucks

Previous story
B.C. marathoner Cam Levins finishes historic 4th at world championships
Next story
61 B.C. athletes to represent Team Canada at 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham

Just Posted

Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)
North Island hospitals’ emergency departments temporarily closed over the weekend

Quatsino First Nation photo
First Nation and Western Forest Products take next step towards reconciliation and rights recognition

Muchalat Inlet, near Gold River, British Columbia. Gold River will be receiving a new tsunami siren. (Wikimedia commons)
Tsunami warning sirens coming for coastal communities in Strathcona Regional District

Canadian currency. (File photo)
North Island non-profits received $900,000 from provincial gaming grant over past year