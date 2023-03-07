The U18 North Island Eagles celebrate after winning the playoff banner on home ice on Saturday. (Anthony Bucci photo)

U18 North Island Eagles are heading to the BC Championships in Terrace

The Eagles defeated the Oceanside Generals 8-4 to bring home the playoff banner

The U18 North Island Eagles rep hockey team is going to the BC Hockey Championships.

The Eagles defeated the Oceanside Generals 8-4 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, with Lucas Handley in the net backstopping them to the hard fought victory.

With two wins in hand by the end of the best-of-three series, the U18’s are now heading to Terrace for the 10-team tournament that will run from March 19-23.

The Eagles will be doing some fundraising over the next week to cover costs. There will be car wash/bake/sale/BBQs at Save On Foods in Port Hardy and at IGA in Port McNeill on Saturday, March 11.

