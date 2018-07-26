VI Paddling’s Gorging Dragons Senior crews at the Club Crew World Championships in Szeged, Hungary. Photo submitted

Vancouver Island Gorging Dragons win multiple medals at dragon boating world championships

International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships were in Hungary, July 16-22

They went. They paddled. They conquered.

The Gorging Dragons, VI Paddling (VIP) Society’s high-performance dragon boat racing team, medalled in nine of their 12 events at the 2018 Club Crew World Championship (CCWC) in Szeged, Hungary this month.

This CCWC, held July 16–22, hosted more than 140 crews (6000+ participants) from more than 30 nations.

The Olympic Centre of Szeged hosted the 200 and 500 metre events on a 40-hectare racing site. The 2,000 metre event — staggered starts with multiple teams and thrilling buoy turns every 500 metres — was raced on the fast-flowing Tisza River in the centre of Szeged in the final days of the competition.

The Vancouver Island-based Gorging Dragons, led by head coach Tom Arnold, qualified at the Canadian National Dragon Boat Championships last year to enter four crews in standard (20-paddler) dragon boats — senior B (age 50+) women, senior C (age 60+) women, senior C open (age 60+, men/women) and Senior C mixed (age 60+, 10 men/10 Women) — in the CCWC.

There was a strong field of international competitors against whom the Gorging Dragons won medals in multiple distances.

Medals won by the VIP Gorging Dragons at the 2018 CCWC by competition class:

Senior B women

• Gold – 500 metre

• Bronze – 200 metre

• Bronze – 2000 metre

Senior C women

• Silver – 500 metre

• Bronze – 200 metre

Senior C mixed

• Silver – 2,000 metre

• Bronze – 500 metre

Senior C open

• Bronze – 500 metre

• Bronze – 2000 metre

“What’s so impressive about this result is the people behind it,” Arnold said. “They are parents and grandparents who discovered an activity that they loved, worked hard to get better, and have become world-class athletes in their 50s, 60s, and 70s. They inspire me every day, and remind me that almost anything is possible through hard work… at any age.”

The Gorging Dragons team train year round at their Victoria and Comox bases. They hail from across the Island with several from the BC Gulf Islands and mainland.

 

VI Paddling’s Gorging Dragons Senior C Women’s team after winning the Bronze medal in the 200m race. Photo submitted

Previous story
MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

Just Posted

First ever Hyde Creek Music Festival to take place in August

Music Festival will raise funds for playground and sports field

New Wild Heart Community Choir to focus on joy of singing

Wild Heart Music’s Community Roots Choir will start-up in September

Fort Rupert artists featured in Royal BC Museum showcase

Dave and Johnathan Jacobson are featured artists in First Nation Cultural Art Showcase

H2O youth volunteer program is a win-win

Help-2-Others program helps special needs youth to volunteer in the community

Sointula Community Garden wants to solar power its greenhouse

Garden society seeks support of RDMW for grant application

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Letter to the editor: Proud to call Port Hardy home

“Once upon a time I left Port Hardy thinking there was no place for me here.”

Letter to the editor: We’re endangering our wild salmon, whales, bears et cetera for 530 jobs. Honestly?

“Doesn’t Marine Harvest throw a lot of funding at Port Hardy like any good corporate citizen?”

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

Vancouver Island Gorging Dragons win multiple medals at dragon boating world championships

International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships were in Hungary, July 16-22

Most Read