Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

Vancouver Island hammer thrower wins silver at Commonwealth Games

Ethan Katzberg’s personal-best throw puts him on the podium in Birmingham, England

A hammer thrower from Nanaimo reached the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

Ethan Katzberg, 20, threw the hammer a personal-best 76.36 metres on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the games in Birmingham, England, enough for a silver medal.

“I don’t think it’s set in yet … but I’m very happy that today went the way it did. It’s amazing,” Katzberg told Athletics Canada.

He said going into the competition, he knew a medal was a possibility as many of the top throwers in Birmingham were at a similar level.

“So I knew it just took a little bit extra to come out in medal position and I was fortunate enough to put it together and make it happen,” he said.

His silver-medal throw was more than two metres farther than his personal best, a new Canadian U23 record, and also farther than Katzberg thought was possible for him this season.

“Throwing 76, I didn’t think it was happening this year … I surpassed my expectations. It’s unreal,” he said.

England’s Nick Miller won gold with a throw just seven centimetres farther than Katzberg’s best. Alexandros Poursanidis of Cyprus won the bronze.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo hammer thrower breaks Canadian youth record


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

College AthleticsCommonwealth Games

Previous story
Provincial, territorial federations want Hockey Canada meeting before paying dues
Next story
Canadian wrestlers Di Stasio, Randhawa capture Commonwealth Games gold

Just Posted

Over 7,000 people on the north part of Vancouver Island woke up without power on Monday morning. Photo courtesy BC Hydro
Over 7,300 without power in North Island

(file photo)
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island

Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society logo
Adult literacy program will help people build skills to succeed

Port McNeill Primary Care/A’ekakila’as health-care team. (Submitted photo)
Introducing the Port McNeill Primary Care/A’ekakila’as health-care team