Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

With many sports leagues playing a wait and see game based on provincial health orders, the next deadline is coming up for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.
The league reminded fans in a Jan. 11 Facebook post that all games are cancelled until at least Feb. 5, but that the VIJHL will be evaluating its “go-forward” plan at that time.
The VIJHL, including Greater Victoria’s Westshore Wolves, Saanich Braves, Peninsula Panthers and Victoria Cougars, has not been on the ice since November.
Follow vijhl.com for up to date details.
