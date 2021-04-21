VIAHA talks ‘return to play’

The Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) sent out a news release April 11 regarding the future of “return to play” activities.

“As of this date youth sports remain restricted to Phase 2 activities,” says Jim Humphrey, VIAHA president. “Even outdoor sports require physically distanced practices and no games. There has been no indication from the Provincial Health Officer that this is going to change in the near term.”

Humphrey added VIAHA is “maintaining close contact with BC Hockey and, through them, with ViaSport and the Provincial Health Officer. They are the ones that will tell us when we can return to play. BC Hockey is keeping a close eye on the situation as they are interested in running their AAA camps in late spring or early summer. The message we give to our players and their parents should be that we expect a near normal season but with a possible delay of two to three weeks in early September before getting back to full activities.”

The 2020-2021 minor hockey season was definitely a struggle for the athletes and their families. Only a handful of games were able to be scheduled and played before further restrictions cancelled the remainder of the season.

The teams ended up only being able to practice for the rest of the season.

