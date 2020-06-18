Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Avid Victoria runner Tracey Marshall is running five marathons in five days to raise money for long-term care. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)

A Victoria woman has decided to run five marathons in five days in an effort to raise money and awareness for seniors’ long-term care.

Tracy Marshall’s mother Carol lived at Victoria’s Beckley Farm Lodge until her death in March. Inspired by the care her mother received in her last year of life, Marshall hopes to raise $5,000 for Broadmead Care by running five marathons.

“I was looking for a way to honour the staff at Beckley Farm Lodge, and the memory of my mother,” said Marshall, an avid runner. “I really want to show my gratitude and do something to help. I have done multiple marathons before but not for about five years. It will be a challenge for sure, but I think it is totally doable!”

Marshall will start on June 18 and run every day until June 22, running the 42.2-kilometre GoodLife Fitness Marathon She will start every day on Menzies Street next to the BC Legislature building, and finishing at the Beckley Farm Lodge (530 Simcoe St.). With help from family and friends, Marshall has already raised more than $2,100.

Broadmead Care offers long-term care and support for people who require every-day assistance. The non-profit has five locations in the Victoria area.

“There is a misconception that care homes are fully funded through the government,” says Lorraine Gee, manager of the Beckley Farm Lodge. “Funding covers the basics, but extras like specialty equipment and programs are only possible through fundraising. We are so grateful and honoured Tracy is doing this to support our residents.”

Supporters can donate to Marshall’s fundraiser online at broadmeadcare.com.

