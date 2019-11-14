TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS

VIDEO: 12th annual Port Hardy Wild hockey tournament finals

The Wild vs. Whalers and Warriors vs. Flyers from last weekend’s tournament.

Check out the highlights from the 12th annual Port Hardy Wild hockey tournament’s women’s and men’s finals!

