VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

As he prepared to make his last shot, a calm came over golfer Michael Caan.

About half-way through playing Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows on Friday, May 14, Caan, a PGA of Canada apprentice professional, realized that the way he was shooting, he could possibly record a final score of 59, the magical sub-60 number that only a handful of top players have ever accomplished.

What had begun as a friendly Friday night game after work had become something else.

Caan admitted to getting nervous at the thought, but by the time it came for his final shot, a 35-foot putt, he settled down.

“Just make a good stroke,” he said to himself.

A video posted online captured the moment.

“Yelling “Oh, my God, Oh, my God,” Caan jumped in a nearby water hazard after the ball went in, then climbed out completely soaked and grinning from ear to ear.

“To non-golfers this number won’t mean much, but if you know, then you know,” Caan wrote on his Instagram post with the video of the putt.

“This could be my only chance to ever shoot 59 and it was one of the best golfing experiences of my life,” he added.

On a very few golfers have done what Caan accomplished.

There have been 12 sub-60 rounds shot in PGA tour history.

Eleven have been 59s, and Jim Furyk has the only 58 on the PGA tour.

