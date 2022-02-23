VIDEO: Langley weight lifter breaks B.C. record

Track and field star Tasha Williams recently took up the sport

The moment when Langley’s Tasha Willing set a new B.C. record. Williams a track and field star originally from Chilliwack, only started competing at weight lifting in November. (Instagram video)

By Rob Wilton and Dan Ferguson

At her very first weightlifting competition, in November, Langley’s Tasha Willing broke a B.C. record.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, at the 2022 BC Senior Provincial Championships, she did it again.

Willing, competing in the female 87 kg and up category, set a new BC record, lifting 84 kg in the snatch, where competitors pull the bar from the ground overhead in one motion, and 109 kg in the clean and jerk, a two part lift where the bar is brought from the floor to the shoulders, then pressed above the head.

Her total for the two lifts was 193 kg or 424.6 lbs.

“I took an outside shot,” Willing recalled, going for a heavier-than-planned lift to ensure she bettered a national qualifying standard.

“I knew what the number [I needed to get] was.”

Willing, 23, who now lives in Langley’s Willowbrook neighbourhood, may be new to weight lifting, but she is no novice athlete.

She has been competing in track and field since grade eight.

At the 2015 BC High School Track and Field Championships, she took third in discus, forth in hammer, and first in shot put.

She has gone on to rack up an impressive string of track and field victories, first as a Chilliwack Secondary student, then as a university level competitor for Concordia and North Dakota State, including a bronze for Canada in the hammer throw at the NACAC U23 Championships in Mexico during the 2018-2019 season.

The Bison have added 3 transfers in the throwing events from Concordia University (Portland). Tasha Willing – Jr. – Chilliwack, BC, Canada

Rachel Bring – So. – Molalla, OR

Jacob Slate – So. – Chandler, AZ Welcome to the Herd! pic.twitter.com/jSSSR2AZwv — NDSU Track & Field (@NDSUTrackField) December 20, 2018

“We do weight lifting training for track and field,” Willing explained.

“When I was done [with track and field season], I wanted to try it.”

She plans to continue competing in track and field as well as weight lifting, noting that Langley will be hosting the 2022 Canadian Track and Field championships in June.

