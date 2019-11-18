VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles run over Campbell River B Tyees

The North Island Atom Eagles kicked off league play in style with a blowout win on Saturday afternoon at the Chilton Arena.
The Eagles faced off against the Campbell River B Tyees to start off their Tier 4 division season, and did they ever come out firing.
Linden Tomasi set the tone of the game with a beautiful breakaway goal at 3:19 of the first period, assisted by Captain Axen Peterson.
The Eagles kept on hammering the Tyees throughout the second.
Tomasi found the back of the net at 10:33, Mattias Charlie scored at 6:13 (assisted by Curtis Adams), and Rylan Turgeon netted the puck at 3:49 (assisted by Ava Santin) and again at 3:22 (assisted by Jakob Pashley) to make it 5-0 going into the third period.
The Eagles kept firing from there, with Charlie notching his second goal of the game at 15:44 on the power play, and then Caleb Lansdowne ended things with a goal of his own at 7:30, assisted by Levi McCart.
All told, the Eagles earned a dominant 7-0 victory, with goaltender Drake Brooks picking up his first shutout of the season.
The Eagles will be back in action Nov. 23 at the Chilton Regional Arena against the Comox Valley B Chiefs.
Goals for the atom age category are:
• Fun
• Refining of basic skills
• Intro to team tactics
