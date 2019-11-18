TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Action shots from the North Island Atom Eagles vs. Campbell River B Tyees on Saturday in Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles run over Campbell River B Tyees

The Eagles won their first league play game of the season 7-0 against the Tyees.

The North Island Atom Eagles kicked off league play in style with a blowout win on Saturday afternoon at the Chilton Arena.

The Eagles faced off against the Campbell River B Tyees to start off their Tier 4 division season, and did they ever come out firing.

Linden Tomasi set the tone of the game with a beautiful breakaway goal at 3:19 of the first period, assisted by Captain Axen Peterson.

The Eagles kept on hammering the Tyees throughout the second.

Tomasi found the back of the net at 10:33, Mattias Charlie scored at 6:13 (assisted by Curtis Adams), and Rylan Turgeon netted the puck at 3:49 (assisted by Ava Santin) and again at 3:22 (assisted by Jakob Pashley) to make it 5-0 going into the third period.

The Eagles kept firing from there, with Charlie notching his second goal of the game at 15:44 on the power play, and then Caleb Lansdowne ended things with a goal of his own at 7:30, assisted by Levi McCart.

All told, the Eagles earned a dominant 7-0 victory, with goaltender Drake Brooks picking up his first shutout of the season.

The Eagles will be back in action Nov. 23 at the Chilton Regional Arena against the Comox Valley B Chiefs.

Goals for the atom age category are:

• Fun

• Refining of basic skills

• Intro to team tactics

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles keep winning streak alive, outwork Victoria Admirals
Next story
North Island Bantam Eagles rebound from first loss with two big wins at home

Just Posted

North Island Bantam Eagles rebound from first loss with two big wins at home

The Eagles took down the top ranked Tier 1 Comox Valley Chiefs 5-3 on Sunday at the Chilton Arena.

LETTER: Woss helps out in time of need

“I just wanted to acknowledge the wonderful people we met in Woss”

Northbound lanes re-open along Malahat after small rockslide near Goldstream

Drivers asked to use caution, clean-up crews have finished on-site

VIDEO: North Island man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Crime on the rise? Here’s Port Hardy RCMP’s third quarter report for 2019

The Port Hardy RCMP has so far opened 3,349 files in 2019, with only the fourth quarter left.

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles run over Campbell River B Tyees

The Eagles won their first league play game of the season 7-0 against the Tyees.

VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles keep winning streak alive, outwork Victoria Admirals

The Eagles have now won five straight league play games to start the regular season.

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

Most Read