TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Bantam Eagles hold up the Tier 3 league banner at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

Want to see what a perfect season is made of?

The North Island Bantam Eagles posted a 10-0 record this year in the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Tier 3 division, winning the league banner.

Check out the highlights from the Eagles’ 2018-2019 season.