The bantams will be playing their first two playoff games in Port McNeill this weekend.

The North Island Bantam Eagles are more than ready for playoffs this weekend in Port McNeill against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Hear from the North Island Bantam Eagles players and coaches about how it felt to win VIAHA’s Tier 2 League Banner!

The bantams will be playing their first two playoff games in Port McNeill this weekend against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (1:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday).

