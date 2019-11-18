VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles keep winning streak alive, outwork Victoria Admirals

The Eagles have now won five straight league play games to start the regular season.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Peewee Eagles defeated the Victoria Admirals 7-3 on Saturday and then 6-1 on Sunday in Port McNeill.

The North Island Peewee Eagles continue to shine on the ice, adding another notch to their winning streak.

The Eagles, who had won four straight league play games to start their Tier 3 season off on the right foot, were scheduled for a two-game series against the Victoria Admirals on the weekend at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, with the first game on Saturday being an exhibition.

The Eagles ended up out shooting and out skating the Admirals en route to a 7-3 win, with goals coming in all three periods from Travyn Foster (x2), Maddy Jorgenson (x2), Carter Henschke (x2), and Tanner Livingston.

Eagles’ goaltender Matt Mercer also looked sharp all game, making roughly 15-20 saves.

The rematch on Sunday was a different story, as the Admirals got out to an early lead thanks to Liam Waugh knocking the puck past Eagles’ goaltender Lucas Handley on the power play with five seconds left in the first period (assist on the play went to Charlton Li).

The Eagles would regroup before the second period with some quick advice from the coaching staff, and they came out ready to go, moving the puck up ice with ease and forcing the Admirals to play their game.

Maddox Peterson found the back of the net at 16:50 on the power play (assisted by Foster and Yuri Noel), and then Rylan Krawietz, Kyle Rushton (x2), and Noel all scored before the end of the period, making it 5-1 for the high-flying Eagles. Assists on the goals went to Krawietz and Foster.

The third period was a little quieter, with most of the time going by without the scoreboard changing, until with only 3:40 left on the clock, Rushton skated in and buried the puck past the Admirals’ goaltender to earn the hat trick (assisted by Henschke), to bring the game to a 6-1 close.

After the game, assistant coach Kevin Livingston said the coaching staff felt the team “played very well in Saturday’s game,” adding, “Victoria came out really strong in Sunday’s game and it took us the first period to get going. Once we picked it up, we controlled the game.”

Livingston also noted the players “are still young and learning what it takes to compete for a full game. It was nice to see the whole team contributing over the two games this weekend. Both our goalies Matt Mercer and Lucas Handley played very strong and gave us the opportunity to take control of the games.”

He added that there’s still “lots of work ahead for us to keep things rolling next weekend.”

The Eagles will be back in action Nov. 23 against the Sooke Thunderbirds at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

