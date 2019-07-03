VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, has yet to decide whether he will stay with the Toronto Raptors or leave.

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history and fans have become attached to the Free Agent.

As one of the best Free Agency picks in the League, Leonard has his pick of the top NBA teams in the business. It has been reported that Leonard has sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard is expected to meet with the Raptors last. While waiting for news on Leonard’s choice, social media has been flooded by fans anxiously awaiting news of his decision.

The Canadian Press

