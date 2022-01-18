The U15 North Island Eagles celebrate after dominating the Victoria Admirals on home ice. (Dennis and April Foster Facebook photo)

VIDEO: U15 North Island Eagles finish off perfect season with a shutout on home ice

The U15 Eagles finished the season with a 9-0-1 record, with 77 goals for and only 17 goals against

It was a perfect ending to a perfect season.

The U15 North Island Eagles finished off the regular season in style on the weekend by dominating the Tier 3 Victoria Admirals on home ice in Port McNeill.

The game ended up not being close at all, with the Eagles getting out to an early lead at 7:56 with a goal from Carter Henschke, assisted by Dakota Knighton and Kyle Rushton, and then adding two more goals from Rushton and Knighton (assists going to Yuri Noel on both plays) to make it 3-0 before the first period came to an end.

The second period featured more of the same, with Noel scoring at 18:19, assisted by Travyn Foster and Maddy Jorgenson, and the Eagles kept on firing in the third, adding three more goals to the scoreboard courtesy of Rushton, Noel, and Rylan Krawietz (assists going to Knighton x2, Henschke, William Harrison, and Noel).

The Eagles skated away with a big 7-0 victory, with goaltender Lucas Handley picking up the well deserved shutout.

All told, it’s been quite the season for the U15 Eagles. Boasting a 9-0-1 record with 77 goals for and only 17 goals against, they dominated the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Tier 3 division, and are more than ready for playoffs coming up.

BC Minor Hockey

