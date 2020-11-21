VIJHL hits pause on season due to COVID-19 orders

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has halted all games until further notice based on B.C. public health officer orders and information from B.C. Hockey. Pictured here, action between Nanaimo and Campbell River from last March. (News Bulletin file)

With recent COVID-19 restrictions from B.C.’s provincial health officer, Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has opted to hit the pause button on the 2020-21 regular season.

Dr. Bonnie Henry recently instituted measures intended to curb rising COVID-19 numbers, including mandatory masks in public indoor and retail spaces and expansion of restrictions related to social gatherings and interactions, travel and group physical activities. That, in addition to information from B.C. Hockey has led to the league postponing all games beginning today, Nov. 21, the VIJHL said on its website.

The league will evaluate the situation and resume play when it receives direction, it said.

The league previously postponed games from Nov. 12-14 in its North Division due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district.

Among games that were scheduled for tonight, Nanaimo at Oceanside, Campbell River at Comox Valley and Peninsula at Kerry Park.

Due to new restrictions posted by the BC Public Health Officer and the information supplied by BC Hockey, the @vijhlofficial has declared that ALL games will be postponed starting November 21, 2020 until the League receives instructions to proceed again. pic.twitter.com/BJbOQlEDiR — VIJHL (@vijhlofficial) November 21, 2020

