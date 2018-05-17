Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

In a tournament full of tight games, with six of eight going to overtime, the Wenatchee Wild provided the first blowout win Thursday afternoon.

Facing the Wellington Dukes in a matinee matchup at Prospera Centre, Wenatchee got two goals apiece from Zak Galambos and August Von Ungern in a 7-1 win.

Wenatchee finished off an unbeaten round-robin (4-0).

Wellington will be Chilliwack’s biggest fan tonight as the Chiefs face the Steinbach Pistons. Steinbach needs only a point, even if it’s an overtime loss, to tie the Dukes in the standings and get the final semi-final spot based on their head-to-head meeting.

Wenatchee took just 24 seconds to open the scoring in this one on a goal by Galambos. The defenceman collected a loose puck at the point, walked the blue line to the middle and put a wrister on net. With his own defenceman blocking his vision, Dukes goalie Jonah Capriotti never saw it as it zipped past him into the cage.

The Wild doubled the lead at 8:20 on a solo effort by Von Ungern. The Baron turned on the jets on a rush down the left wing, chipping the puck past Wellington defenceman Keegan Ferguson at the blueline. Cutting hard to the net, Ungern had to chip the puck over another Dukes defender who was sliding across to block. The puck fluttered into the air and Ungern showed great hand-eye coordination to bat it into the net.

Wellington briefly cut into the lead on a goal by Andrew Rinaldi. A defensive breakdown left the Montreal native with no one between him and the Wild net as he took a long lead pass from Ben Evans. Rinaldi skated in and put the puck between the legs of Wenatchee goaltender Austin Park.

But the Wild had the last laugh in period one, scoring a backbreaker with just three seconds on the clock.

With Wellington’s Mitchell (My Favourite) Martan in the box for slashing, Wenatchee’s Jasper Weatherby uncorked a shot from the right faceoff dot. Capriotti made the stop, but the puck dropped in the blue paint where Sam Hesler stuffed it in on the backhand.

The Dukes continued with the same penchant for undisciplined play that they’ve shown the entire tournament, taking three penalties in the opening 20, leading to a 14-5 edge for the Wild on the shot clock.

Wenatchee broke the game wide open with three second period goals, starting with a Cooper Zech snipe at 8:30.

The smooth skating defenceman took a pass from Weatherby at the left point and was allowed to walk in unchecked, taking a wrist shot that beat Capriotti through a screen. Zech’s goal ended the goalie’s night, a disappointing four goals on 18 shots for the 19 year old Hamilton native.

Tyler Richardson took over in the Wellington net.

The first thing he saw was Von Ungern tearing down the left wing, cutting across the goal mouth and slipping a backhand shot inside the right post.

Galambos blew a wrist shot past Richardson from the left faceoff dot at 12:03.

Richardson was solid from that point until the final minute of the game, when a soft sharp-angle backhand shot from Drake Usher beat him to wrap up the scoring.

Final shots on goal favoured the Wild 41-19.

Wenatchee’s Player of the Game was Von Ungern while Rinaldi took the honours for Wellington.

Previous story
Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Just Posted

Website launches to attract North Island newcomers

VINTAS launches a new website and attraction campaign

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

B.C. Green Party pushes for wild salmon commissioner

The role would serve as a unifying force in the provincial government

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

B.C. remains at ‘significant’ flood risk if rainfall, heat continues

Around 3,600 people are already under evacuation order

New homeless camp called Discontent City gets set up in Nanaimo

People experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo plan to resist requests that they move along

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ falls in East Kootenay town

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Most Read

  • Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

    Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

  • Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

    The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.