Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

(Stewart F. House Photography)

Anthony Blondell’s substitution in the 68th minute sparked the Vancouver Whitecaps as they climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday.

Kei Kamara scored from the spot in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time to clinch the draw.

Kamara’s low, hard blast to the left went through with a deflection off goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. Maurer was called for the penalty for a takedown of Blondell as Vancouver (4-5-4) was making a last-ditch effort to tie it.

“It was a tough one. Tough going down two goals, but that’s what they say, ‘don’t give up,’” said Kamara.

“We had a great sub with Anthony (Blondell) coming in making two great plays to get us back into the game, but tough game and we’re happy to go away with one point.”

Reggie Cannon opened the scoring for FC Dallas (4-1-5) in the 40th minute with his first MLS goal. He cut back to evade defender Brett Levis and curled a left-footed shot into the upper left corner.

Maximiliano Urruti made it 2-0 for Dallas with a right-footed shot into the left corner in the 78th minute.

FC Dallas’ Maynor Figueroa gave the first one back to the Whitecaps with an own goal in the 82nd minute. Blondell forced the issue with a long run up the left side and Figueroa inadvertently blocked Blondell’s cross into the net.

Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson called Blondell’s play after being subbed into the game “excellent.”

“The guys in the locker room mentioned him specifically, because when you’re a sub, it’s easy to sulk or be disappointed you don’t start the game, but subs are there to come on and make a difference and he certainly did that,” said Robinson.

“He should have scored earlier. He got a chance when the ball dropped for him and he took too long to hit the ball, but he never gave up. He worked the offside line. He got in-around the back. He created the own goal, and obviously the penalty decision was on him, as well.”

The Associated Press

Previous story
Iron Chisel continue winning ways in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Notice of change of operator for Mount Waddington transit services

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) and BC Transit have received… Continue reading

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

Totem pole ceremony a step towards reconciliation

“This moment is a monumental moment of reconciliation — I’m so proud of all of you.”

First Forestry Proud Day Flourishes

Forest Friendly Communities hosted the event in Port McNeill

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Iron Chisel continue winning ways in Esquimalt

On May 5, the Iron Chisel traveled to the Vancouver Island BC Powerlifting Championship.

Logger Sports cuts through Port McNeill June 16 at the waterfront

For the Briscoe family in Port McNeill, logger sports is definitely a family affair.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Most Read