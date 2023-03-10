WHL Logo

WHL fines Moose Jaw Warriors, suspends GM and head coach for off-ice incident

4 players were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for unspecified off-ice conduct

The Moose Jaw Warriors organization has been punished by the Western Hockey League following an off-ice incident involving four of its players.

General manager Jason Ripplinger and head coach Mark O’Leary have been suspended for five regular-season games, effective immediately. The team was also fined $25,000.

A WHL statement issued Friday said that Ripplinger and O’Leary are being disciplined for failing to provide “a safe and positive environment for players, in particular while travelling.”

Defenceman Marek Howell, forward Lynden Lakovic, defenceman Max Wanner, and goalie Connor Ungar were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for an unspecified incident that occurred on a road trip to Edmonton. The WHL said Friday those suspensions will continue for the remainder of the regular season.

The WHL said the conduct of the players was not found to be criminal by Edmonton police. But after a third-party investigation into the incident, the league determined that the players were in violation of team and league rules, including their conduct policies.

The four players must to complete further personal conduct and respect training to be reinstated to the league.

