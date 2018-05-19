Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

Who is the best all-time athlete from Vancouver Island?
Cassie Sharpe, Silken Laumann, Ryder Hesjedal, Steve Nash, Simon Whitfield — the contenders are many.
There’s only one sporting way to decide: A SIXTY-FOUR ATHLETE ONLINE TOURNAMENT BRACKET!
Visit the long list below (which is over well over 64). If you think anyone’s missing, have a look and email me at reporter@saanichnews.com, or Tweet me @travisapaterson.
On Monday, based on your dedicated input and my exhaustive research, I will whittle the list of names down to 64. From there, we will invite the public to vote via an online poll. Get your arguments in loud and early, because I’m running through this on Sunday night and I’m not staying up past midnight.
On Monday, we will be Tweeting/Instagramming/Facebooking this tournament like it’s on fire.
And hey, we know it’s a debate sure to fire up Island sports enthusiasts and Canadians alike.
First, a little clarification on transplants vs. Island-born. Transplants are allowed. To a degree. The threshold is that the athlete was established here before asserting themselves on the world scene.
Laumann won’t crack the list, as the three-time Olympic medal winner and world champion Laumann of Ontario was a Western University athlete who moved to the Saanich Peninsula mid rowing-career. Whitfield, however, arrived here in 1997, years before he became a household name winning gold at the 2000 Sidney Olympics.
He’ll make it in.
For added reference: Despite inventing the rules that sculpted the modern-day NHL, Lester Patrick played and won the Stanley Cup for the Victoria Cougars but was already established before he moved here. He will not make the list, but his Victoria-born sons Muzz and Lynn could (the trio won the 1940 Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers with Lester as coach, and Muzz was also the national heavyweight boxing champion).
Was Muzz better than Jamie Benn? Hmmm. Is Jamie better than Rod the Bod Brind’Amour? Hmmm.
(Inset photo, Muzz and Lynn with dad Lester Patrick on the NHL New York Rangers.)
Here are th names we’re considering, with kudos to the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame, B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and Wikipedia for the bios.
Nancy (Charlton) Mollenhauer – field hockey
Rochelle Low – field hockey
Deb Whitten – field hockey
Laurelee Kopeck – field hockey
Ali Baggott – field hockey
Andy Rushton – field hockey
Jan Crook – field hockey
Milena Gaiga – field hockey
Ryan Cochrane – swimming
Gillian Carleton – cycling
Gary Gait – lacrosse
Harry Manson – soccer
Bob Burrows – baseball
Mark Wyatt – rugby
Eli Pasquale – basketball
Gerald Kazanowski – basketball
Doug Bodger – hockey
Robin Bawa – hockey
Bob Court
Brenda Taylor – rowing
Michelle Stilwell – wheelchair track
Rick Hansen – wheelchair sports
Angela Chalmers – track running
Phil Olsen – javelin
Al Wilson – football
Richard Peter
Shane Sutcliffe
Al Howie
Rick O’Dell – auto racing
Billy Foster – auto racing
George Pakos – soccer
Nick Gilbert
Mike Piechnik
Doug Chase
Elaine Dagg-Jackson – curling
Gary Kershaw – racecar driver
Eddie Murray – football
Red Thomson
Stan Kern
Kim de Macedo
Anna Vander Kamp
Wendy Pattenden – tennis
Catherine Willis
Rob Guenter – baseball
Clark Davis
Joyce Yakubowich – track running
Mike Mason
Spencer O’Brien
Geoff Courtnall – hockey
Russ Courtnall – hockey
Muzz Patrick – hockey
Lynn Patrick – hockey
Rod Brind’Amour – hockey
Jamie Benn- hockey
Tyson Barrie – hockey
Dave Calder – rowing
Lindsay Jennerich – rowing
Patricia Obee – rowing
Kevin Light – rowing
Malcolm Howard – rowing
Steve Nash – basketball
Lucy Smith – running/triathlon
Cheryl Murphy – running/duathlon
Phil Nicholls – running
Nic Pivetta – baseball
Rich Harden – baseball
Michael Saunders – baseball