World Cup Soccer Camp returns to North Island in August for 26th year

The wrap up tournament will be held in Port Hardy this year for the first time in a decade.

World Cup Soccer Camp will be arriving in the North Island for the 26th year in August.

“This year we will be offering the camp Tuesday Aug. 6 to Saturday Aug. 10 (allowing families to have the full holiday weekend) with the wrap up tournament in Port Hardy this year for the first time in a decade,” said Brett Hyslop, one of the coaches for the camp. “We will also be offering a separate Elite program for experienced players 12-15 years old looking for a challenge.”

Hyslop and his senior head coach Steph Steiner have been training elite players in the Barcelona methodology in Victoria since 2010. “We both were trained by South American Barcelona Academy Director Jorge Raffo who visited Canada to lead our World Cup Camp for three successive summers,” said Hyslop. “From there I went to South America to continue my studies with him at the Marcia in Buenos Aries. Both myself and Steph most recently in 2018 were staff coaches with Barcelona Soccer Schools as they toured Canada stopping in Victoria.”

For more information on World Cup Soccer Camp and how to register, go to worldcupsoccercamp.com/programs/summer-camps/

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Just Posted

Woss man attacked by black bear on remote logging road

“we are just monitoring the situation now”

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom wants to see previous cuts to public libraries reversed

The Ministry of Education has, over 10 years, reduced provincial library funding by $6 million.

Mountie says his good-byes to North Island Indigenous communities after years of demonstrating reconciliation between RCMP and First Nations

“It’s very humbling that you hear your name used in the community about good work that is being done”

UPDATED: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Many cases reflect conditions of poverty, says Parents Legal Centre

OPINION: Port Alice needs a paradigm shift

“If we want work in Port Alice, we need to get to work”

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Most Read