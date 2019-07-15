World Cup Soccer Camp returns to North Island in August for 26th year

The wrap up tournament will be held in Port Hardy this year for the first time in a decade.

World Cup Soccer Camp will be arriving in the North Island for the 26th year in August.

“This year we will be offering the camp Tuesday Aug. 6 to Saturday Aug. 10 (allowing families to have the full holiday weekend) with the wrap up tournament in Port Hardy this year for the first time in a decade,” said Brett Hyslop, one of the coaches for the camp. “We will also be offering a separate Elite program for experienced players 12-15 years old looking for a challenge.”

Hyslop and his senior head coach Steph Steiner have been training elite players in the Barcelona methodology in Victoria since 2010. “We both were trained by South American Barcelona Academy Director Jorge Raffo who visited Canada to lead our World Cup Camp for three successive summers,” said Hyslop. “From there I went to South America to continue my studies with him at the Marcia in Buenos Aries. Both myself and Steph most recently in 2018 were staff coaches with Barcelona Soccer Schools as they toured Canada stopping in Victoria.”

For more information on World Cup Soccer Camp and how to register, go to worldcupsoccercamp.com/programs/summer-camps/

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter