Zealand Rink wins Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel in nailbiter finish

Just like last year, it once again came down to the very last rock during the A-Final of the Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel on Sunday.

The Hutchinson Rink had battled all weekend to make it to the A-Final, defeating the Maday Rink and the Donoghue Rink earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Zealand Rink had a bit of a tougher bracket, having to go through three teams (the Cox Rink, the Carlson Rink and the Hunko Rink) to make it to the A-Final.

Both teams came to play on Sunday, putting up a pretty great fight, managing to keep it tied 6-6 after six ends (Zealand scored one point in the sixth to force the tie).

After that, Zealand would take over control of the game, and by the eighth end, he had held on to win 10-8 in what turned out to be a very close game.

Full results:

C-Final winner – Hunko Rink;

B-Final winner – Maday Rink defeats Groening Rink;

A-Final winner – Zealand Rink defeats Hutchinson Rink.