B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Crews hauled in a huge amount of garbage from the B.C. coastline. Photo: Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.Crews hauled in a huge amount of garbage from the B.C. coastline. Photo: Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.

Roughly 127 tonnes of garbage and debris has been removed from B.C.’s coastal shorelines as part of an innovative pandemic response from out-of-work marine tour operators in the central coast and Queen Charlotte Sound.

Developed and led by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C., in partnership with Indigenous Nations and local communities, the $3.5-million provincially funded cleanup provided employment to 180 people from the tourism sector.

Unprecedented in scale, the Marine Debris Removal Initiative was carried out in two, 21-day expeditions in August and September to areas where marine debris cleanup has never been attempted due to severe logistical challenges.

Crews encountered “enormous” amounts of derelict fishing gear, polystyrene foam and plastic beverage bottles, but also almost every other form of plastic imaginable. This included footwear, hockey equipment, balls, shipwrecks, airplane fuselage, forestry equipment refrigerators, scientific equipment, children’s toys and full barrels of fuel and containers labelled ‘poison’.

“This initiative achieved many milestone results, not the least of which is identifying the scope of the debris issue, which is significantly impacting the health of our oceans, coastline and wildlife,” said Russell Markel, member of the tour operators association and co-lead of the initiative.

“We are proud of the collaborative work that allowed this project to come together in record time but continue to be gravely concerned about the future of our oceans and natural spaces if similar clean-up initiatives do not continue.”

Ocean plastic pollution is universally accepted as a major threat to wildlife, biodiversity and ecosystem function. The ocean-current system subjects B.C.’s outer coast to a slow but persistent delivery of marine debris from across the Pacific Ocean.

The project was funded through the provincial government’s $10-billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan, dovetailing into the Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative.

Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk, Heiltsuk, Kitasoo/Xai’xais, and Gitga’at First Nations all took part, collecting debris in areas close to their communities and in places that held cultural importance or were ecologically sensitive.

***

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

beachesBritish ColumbiaCanadaOcean Protection

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers puncture the myth of the Vancouver Island wolverine

Just Posted

Black Press media file
Crime stats: Port Hardy sees decrease in RCMP files opened in 2020

“We’re still as busy as we were”

Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens climb for their powder on Mount Cain. (Matchstick Productions image)
Mount Cain documentary eye-candy for powder lovers

Filmed before COVID, film hearkens back to crowded fires and mask-free life

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Council votes in favour of helping fund back-up battery system

“Duplicating that in a town of 2,400 people? I can’t support that”

Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan. (Submitted)
Q&A: Mayor Dennis Buchanan proud of how Alert Bay handled COVID outbreak

Successful response all due to great cooperation, he said

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Most Read