Quadra & Cortes Islands

A humpback whale breaches off the south end of Cortes Island. Photo by Jos Krynen/Eagle Eye Adventures

From downtown Campbell River, on Vancouver Island, take a 10-minute BC Ferry trip to Quadra Island, another prime destination for saltwater fishing, kayaking, hiking and diving.

Part of the Discovery Islands archipelago along the Inside Passage, the islands are known for their warm, temperate climate, breathtaking scenery and abundant wildlife.

One more ferry trip – about 45-minutes – from Quadra Island leads to tiny, quiet Cortes Island, with a lovely landscape of orchards, lagoons and beaches.

Visitors are asked to refrain from travelling to the islands during the COVID-19 pandemic, but to plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

