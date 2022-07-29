10 things to do and see in Greater Victoria for the summer of 2022

Some of the most incredible sights and attractions in B.C. can be found in the capital city of Victoria. Whether it’s hiking trails, museums, or being near the water, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are avariety of things to do and see for residents and tourists alike:

1. Royal B.C. Museum

This one is for all the lovers of animals, fossils, paleontology, botany and everything in between – the place to be to learn and expand your curious mind. The museum hosts a vast amount of scientific wonders including fish, insects, reptiles, birds and many other collections including the rich Indigenous history of the province. Admission rates for the museum is $5 for adults, youth, seniors, and students. Children between the ages of three and five get in for free.

2. Craigdarroch Castle

If you’re a fan of castles, amazing architecture, or just a fan of Victorian history, then Craigdarroch Castle will be your first stop to combine all three into one. Created by Scottish immigrant Robert Dunsmuir between 1887 and 1890, this legendary castle has galleries full of antiques and can be booked for weddings and musical plays. Current events include a treasures tour that starts at $34.91.

3. Miniature World

A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t find anywhere else, Miniature World gives guests the opportunity to venture in a whole new world, only a bit smaller. With 85 displays and five decades of serving the community, the greatest little show on earth has various exhibits such as Camelot, space, the Canadian railway, London, England and many more. Rates are $19 for adults, $9 for children, $11 for youth, and free for toddlers.

4. Fairmont Empress

From time to time, it’s good to indulge in the finer things in life and luxury which is exactly what the famous Fairmont Empress hotel delivers. Come in and take a look around, or enjoy a restful stay. In the centre of Victoria, don’t miss the high tea service.

5. Parliament Buildings

Don’t miss a chance to see B.C.’s Parliament Buildings. A variety of programs and workshops like a tour program and and educational programs are available and the grounds can also be booked for choir events and wedding photographs.

6. Chinatown

The oldest in Canada and second-oldest in North America, Victoria’s Chinatown has more than 150 years of history and vibrant traditions with a diverse set of people and was declared a national historic site in 1995. Colourful, bright and filled with Chinese traditions, the environment is one you need to experience. Along with the scenery, it’s home to some of the best restaurants and gift shops around.

7. Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

Want to explore your artistic side? The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria exhibits Canadian masterpieces like Maud Lewis’s N.S. paintings. Built in 1889 as the Spencer Mansion, the property was turned into an art gallery in 1951 and also features amazing Indigenous paintings and handmade equipment. Admission for adults is $13, $11 for seniors and students, $2.50 for youth and free for children.

8. The Butchart Gardens

Victoria has abundant parkland and scenic routes and a result of this is the internationally renowned Butchart Gardens that sit on 55 acres of land. Beginning in 1904, the project of husband and wife Robert and Jennie Butchart went from cement production to a garden that holds millions of plants. Admission rates for adults is $31.80, $15.90 for youth, and $2 for children.

9. Butterfly Gardens

A beautiful garden house with a vast collection of birds, fish, plants and, of course, butterflies. With butterflies and plants from countries such as the Philippines, India, Mexico and others. Admission for adults is $18, $14 for seniors and teens, $6.50 for children, and free access for infants.

10. Galloping Goose Trails

The classic tourist activity of walking through the area’s various trails and encountering all kinds of creatures like bald eagles and deer. Sitting on 373 acres of lands and spanning 60 kilometres, you have the option of walking the trail or rolling through with a bike.

City of VictoriaTourism