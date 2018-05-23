30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Parts of eastern Canada are about to be blanketed with a winter wonderland, despite it nearing the end of May.

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert Wednesday for regions in Newfoundland and Labrador, forecasting 15 to 30 cm of snow.

Rain is expected to change to snow by Wednesday evening and become heavy overnight, according to the national weather service.

“Typically with late season snowfalls, accumulations are highly variable from one area to another depending on elevation and proximity to the coast,” Environment Canada said.

“As a result, there is potential for amounts to exceed 30 cm over some higher elevations while lower elevations and areas right along the coast could see lower amounts than forecast.”

The parts of the province being hit with snowfall warnings include Bonavista North, Bay of Exploits, Fander and Grand Falls, Windsor and Terra Nova.

Meanwhile, B.C. has been home to new weather records this month, as conditions changed from soggy and cold to hot seemingly overnight.

The hottest day on record in May across B.C. was 34 C in Pemberton on Mother’s Day.

