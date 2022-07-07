Photo of British Columbia at the water courtesy of CIC News

Photo of British Columbia at the water courtesy of CIC News

54% of British Columbians believe Vancouver should bid for Winter Olympics, survey finds

B.C.’s bid is being led by a partnership between four First Nations and the city of Vancouver

As B.C. eyes its chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics, a new poll suggest that public support for the idea is on the rise.

According to a new Research Co. survey, 54 per cent of British Columbians believe Vancouver should bid to the Games, which is 11 points higher than a previous survey from October 2021.

Broken down by region, Fraser Valley residents showed the highest support, at 58 per cent, followed by 57 per cent support in Northern B.C., 56 per cent in Metro Vancouver, 52 per cent in southern B.C. and 46 per cent from on Vancouver Island.

B.C.’s bid is being led by a partnership between four First Nations – Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Lilwat – and the city of Vancouver.

According to executive director Mario Canseco, the partnership is more popular among younger adults.

READ MORE: Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Whistler moving ahead

“Practically a third of British Columbians (32 per cent) aged 18-to-34 are more inclined to support the 2030 Winter Olympic bid because of the Indigenous partnership.”

However, on the flip side, there are those that will disagree and 46 percent of people believe Vancouver should launch a bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Previous story
Threatened Vancouver Island marmots continue to re-emerge from the brink
Next story
Vancouver Islanders’ Garfield song goes viral on TikTok

Just Posted

An art show was part of Gold River Days in 2021, and it's the kind of event the new society will be putting on in the future. Photo courtesy Keith Broad
Gold River, Tsa’xana and Nootka Sound gets art boost with new society

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

The Strathcona Regional District has seen housing costs rise faster than income rates. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Housing cost vs. income gap means affordability not improving soon: SRD review

Hyde Creek firefighter Patrick Donaghy was awarded for 25 years of service. (Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department Facebook photo)
Hyde Creek firefighter honoured for 25 years of service