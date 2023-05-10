People drink tea and eat pastries during an early-morning viewing party of the coronation of King Charles III at Government House in Halifax on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

People drink tea and eat pastries during an early-morning viewing party of the coronation of King Charles III at Government House in Halifax on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

7.6M Canadians watched some part of the coronation of King Charles III: Numeris

Millions of Canadians tuned in to the coronation of King Charles III, with the majority watching parts of the ceremony in real time, according to Numeris data.

Numeris reported that 7.6 million viewers tuned into at least one minute of the coronation broadcast, with 71 per cent having viewed a portion of it live Saturday morning.

The figures include anyone who watched the event on any of the Canadian stations and networks.

By comparison, 12 million Canadians tuned into the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May 2018, according to numbers from Numeris.

A survey of more than 2,000 Canadians conducted by the Angus Reid Institutein April found that 41 per cent did not care about the coronation. Meanwhile, 29 per cent said they would probably read about the event after the fact, with 20 per cent saying they were likely to tune in. Only nine per cent expressed high anticipation for the event.

In the U.K., the coronation was watched by a peak TV audience of 20 million, according to the U.K. Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.

The King was crowned in a ceremony attended by world leaders in the historic Westminster Abbey. His wife was crowned as Queen Camilla.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and astronaut Jeremy Hansen were among the Canadian dignitaries to witness the occasion.

—Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Canada announces plans to place King Charles on $20 bill, coins

READ MORE: King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Movies and TVRoyal family

Previous story
Crazy flipper fingers challenging each other in Mid Island Pinball League play
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian

Just Posted

Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Minister issues statement applauding the Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative

Jessica Wegg (left) is the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Green Party leader Elizabeth May (right) announced Wegg’s candidacy at the Green Party AGM in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Elizabeth May announces North Island-Powell River candidate in Campbell River

Pop-up banner image